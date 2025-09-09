Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957606https://zeenews.india.com/people/malayalam-director-sanal-kumar-sasidharan-gets-bail-in-stalking-and-harassment-case-2957606.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SANAL KUMAR SASIDHARAN

Malayalam Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Gets Bail In Stalking And Harassment Case

Sanal Kumar was detained at the Mumbai airport when he landed there from the USA on Sunday

|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 02:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Malayalam Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Gets Bail In Stalking And Harassment Case (Image: X)

Kochi: Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who was taken in police custody in Kochi, has been granted bail.

The Elamakkara police in Kochi took into their custody Sanal Kumar, who was detained in Mumbai, in a case relating to the alleged online stalking and harassment of a popular woman actor.

The director was handed over to a two-member police team from Kochi by the Mumbai Sahar police on Monday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sanal Kumar was detained at the Mumbai airport when he landed there from the USA on Sunday, based on a lookout circular issued against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan in January 2025 when the case was registered.

Also Read| Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Summoned By EOW In Rs 60.48 crore Investment Fraud 

In a series of social media posts, including those from abroad, Sanal Kumar has continued to raise concerns over the safety of the actress, who has filed a complaint against him. The director has repeatedly claimed that the actress was facing a threat to her life from the Mafia in the film industry, which he said had been after him, too.

The Kochi police arrested the director on charges of stalking the same actress in May 2022 and granted bail later. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK