Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram faces Sexual Harassment charges in Kerala: reports

New Delhi: Ernakulam Town South police in Kerala have registered a sexual harassment case against filmmaker Chidambaram, the director of Manjummel Boys. The complaint was lodged by a female actor, according to police confirmation on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Allegations from 2022

As per a report by The Hindu, the complainant has accused Chidambaram of allegedly sexually misbehaving with her at an apartment in Kochi in 2022. Police said the director is accused of trespassing into the complainant’s apartment in the Elamkulam neighbourhood and engaging in inappropriate conduct.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Legal Charges

Chidambaram has been formally charged under Section 74, which deals with outraging the modesty of a woman, and Section 75, pertaining to sexual harassment offences, as defined in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to police officials, the complainant’s statement was thoroughly recorded before the case was officially lodged, ensuring that the investigation would have a detailed account of the alleged incident. Authorities further confirmed that a legal notice will soon be issued to Chidambaram, requiring him to appear before the police for questioning regarding the allegations. As of now, the filmmaker has not made any public statements addressing or responding to the accusations leveled against him, leaving the matter pending further legal proceedings.

Also Read | Aditya Pancholi attends Bombay High Court hearing to quash sexual assault FIR

Career Highlights

Chidambaram made his debut with the 2021 film Jan.E.Man, and gained nationwide recognition with Manjummel Boys. The film, based on real events, follows a group of friends from Manjummel near Kochi whose vacation takes a tragic turn when one of them falls into an 800-foot-deep pit at the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

Manjummel Boys, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, became one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2024, earning over Rs 240 crore worldwide.

Chidambaram is slated to make his Hindi directorial debut in collaboration with Phantom Studios.