Malayalam stars Vinu Mohan and Vidya headed for a divorce, ending 13 years of marriage?

New Delhi: Famous Malayalam couple Vinu Mohan and Vidya's divorce rumours have surfaced online after several reports suggested their absence from each other's social media handles. The duo are avid Instagram users; however, in recent times, they have not shared posts featuring each other.
In fact, according to a Money Control report, Vinu Mohan has removed all the pictures with his wife, adding more fuel to the fire. There has been a strong speculation around their separation and trouble in marital paradise.
Vinu Mohan made his debut in the 2007 film Nivedyam, directed by AK Lohithadas. Referred to as Galaxy Star, he is the grandson of the actor Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair, son of actors K Mohan Kumar and Shobha Mohan, and nephew of actor Sai Kumar. Actor Anu Mohan is his younger brother.
Vinu began his film career with multilingual film Ajantha, but its release was delayed until 2012. His first release was Nivedyam in 2007. In 2009, he acted alongside Mammootty in the film Chattambinadu. He played leading roles in Sultan (2008) and Koottukar (2010).
He portrayed the role of Manikuttan in Pulimurugan (2016), starring Mohanlal. In 2017, he acted in Jomonte Suvisheshangal alongside Dulquer Salmaan.
Vinu Mohan and Vidya tied the knot in 2013, after dating each other for a brief while. They made several appearances together at various events and stage shows.
Vidya made her debut in the 2007 Tamil film 'Dhandayuthapani' and entered Malayalam cinema with Neelambari in 2009. Vidya featured in movies including Cheriya Kallanum Valiya Policum and Maharaja Talkies, besides working in Tamil Tamil and Kannada cinema. She also did television successfully.
The couple has not officially announced their divorce as of now.
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