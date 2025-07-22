Malcolm-Jamal Warner Profile: Popularly known for his role as Theo Huxtable on the sitcom The Cosby Show, Malcolm-Jamal Warner died at the age of 54 on Sunday, July 20. The late actor was vacationing with his family in Costa Rica at the time. His tragic demise has sent shockwaves through his fans and the entertainment industry, which now mourns his loss. Many are reflecting on the legacy he leaves behind through a multi-decade career in television, music and directing.

Here's Everthing You Need To Know About Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Cause Of Death

The Cosby Show star tragically diead at the age of 54, he was vacationing with family in Costa Rica. As per People report quoted sources saying that the actor died due to accidental drowning. The actor was swimming with his family at Playa Grande de Cocles in Limón province on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica on Sunday, when a water current pulled him deeper into the ocean, according to the Associated Press.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Police told CNN on Monday that bystanders tried to help Warner. But he was declared dead by the Red Cross. According to a report by ABC, citing the Costa Rican National Police, the official cause of death for Warner was asphyxia. As of now, Warner’s representative has not issued an official statement regarding his death.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Last Post

The Suits fame last post on Instagram were dedicated to promoting the podcast, including an episode on parenting. The podcast which he was co-hosting titled Not All Hood, which focused on mental health and representation in the Black community. As per Variety report, in 2024, Warner launched a podcast titled Not All Hood with co-hosts Weusi Baraka and Candace Kelley. The late actor described it as a space where he felt safe to be vulnerable and truthful about complex issues.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Shows

Malcolm-Jamal Warner gained fame for his role as Theo Huxtable, the son of Bill Cosby’s character, in The Cosby Show. His acting roles also included showtime's post-apocalyptic drama 'Jeremiah,' as well as '9-1-1.' 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' and 'Suits.' From 2011 to 2015, Warner led the BET sitcom 'Reed Between the Lines,' and he also played Sticky on FX's motorcycle drama 'Sons of Anarchy.' From 2018 to 2023, he played AJ Austin on 'The Resident.' He also played Al Cowlings on the limited series 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' and had guest spots on 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' 'Grown-ish', and 'Community.' He also lent his voice to the Producer character on PBS Kids' "The Magic School Bus," which he also executive produced. (as per reports by ANI).

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Secret Married Life And Past Relationships

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who kept his married life private, is survived by his wife and daughter. The actor's wife is a Connecticut-based attorney, reported Just Jared. Though he married between 2016 and 2017, he previously had a high-profile dating history with several Hollywood names.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's dating life is quite public, The Cosby Show actor had a string of high-profile affairs, which began with his former co-star Michelle Doris Thomas. After dating for a decade, the duo parted ways. Malcolm-Jamal Warner was right by her side when she died due to stomach cancer in 1998. His next high-profile relationship was with Lean On Me actress Karen Malina White. They bonded after the conclusion of The Cosby Show in 2000, but after being together for nearly seven years, they called it quits, Just Jared reported.

Before getting married, Malcolm-Jamal Warners's last public relationship was with Regina King. Romance blossomed between the actors in 2010-11, but after two years, they decided to part ways in 2013. According to US Weekly, the actor wasn't 'feeling it anymore’.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Networth

Born in 1970 in New Jersey, Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s net worth was estimated between $6 million and $14 million. While Celebrity Net Worth listed it at $6 million, The Richest reported $14 million, and IAmGoldPanda pegged it at $12 million in 2024. Best known for his role on The Cosby Show (1984–1992), Warner also earned through directing, voice acting, and spoken word performances.

FAQs

Who are Malcolm-Jamal Warmer's Parents?

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's parents are Pamela Warner and Robert Warner Jr.

What's the official cause of Warmer's Death?

An official statement from Warner's family regarding his death is still awaited.

Who is Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Wife?

Warner was married, but the identity of his wife is a secret.