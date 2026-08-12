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Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her, says 'I'm not lying...'

Mallika Sherawat also posted a video capturing US President Donald Trump delivering his Christmas and New Year wishes to the audience, with Mallika visible in the crowd.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her, says 'I'm not lying...'
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her, says 'I'm not lying...'
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