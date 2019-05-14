Mallika Sherawat is Cannes ready, shares sneak-peek of her designer gown—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Mallika Sherawat might have been away from the movie business for quite some time not but the stunner is gearing up for her Cannes appearance this year.

She took to her social media handles and shared a sneak-peek video of what she's wearing for the big event. She wrote in the caption: “Preparations begin for the Cannes film festival @tonywardcouture @festivaldecannes @virginiecorrecommunication #cannesfilmfestival #cannes #mondaymood #fashion #hautecouture.”

The Haryanvi beauty looks ravishing in an ice-blue gown by ace designer Tony Ward. She can be seen practising her red carpet walk in the video.

The 72n Cannes Film Festival begins from May 14 to 25 this year. Besides Mallika Sherawat, several other Bollywood beauties will be seen making an impact at the red carpet. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, first timer Diana Penty—all will put their best foot forward this year.

Mallika has been a Cannes regular for many years.