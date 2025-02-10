Malti Marie Cannot Stop Playing With Father Nick Jonas' Face; Priyanka Chopra Adorably Watches Her

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra has been treating her fans with glimpses of her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding, and her latest post has left everyone gushing over her adorable family moment. The actress, who arrived in India with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie, has been sharing inside glimpses from the grand celebrations. However, one particular moment has captured everyone’s hearts—little Malti Marie playing with her father Nick Jonas’ face while Priyanka watches on with love and admiration.

In the heartwarming video shared by Priyanka, she is seen dressed in a stunning navy blue sequined lehenga, looking every bit the glamorous diva. Meanwhile, Malti, twinning with her mother in a glittery silver and blue ensemble, steals the spotlight with her innocence. Nick, complementing the duo, is dressed in a dapper blue sherwani.

As the trio posed together, Malti focused completely on her father. The little one adorably reached out to touch Nick’s face, playing with his nose and cheeks, making him smile while Priyanka lovingly looked on. The moment was nothing short of pure love, and fans couldn’t stop admiring the beautiful family bond.

Apart from sharing the cute moment with Malti, Priyanka also gave major fashion goals with her elegant look. She captioned the post, “Bhai ki shaadi but also Fashion #SidNee Each exquisite designer helped me create the ensemble of my dreams. Thank you all for your creativity and grace.”

Nick, who never shies away from expressing his love for Priyanka, was left in awe of her beauty. He dropped a romantic comment, saying, “Wow. Just wow. Gorgeous.” Fans were quick to shower the couple with love, calling them “the most beautiful family.”

Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra recently tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family. The wedding, which took place in Mumbai, has been an intimate yet extravagant affair, with the Chopra family celebrating in full swing.