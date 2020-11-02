हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Mamata Banerjee wishes Shah Rukh Khan on birthday, calls him 'charming brother'

Shah Rukh Khan has been the official brand ambassador for the West Bengal government since Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011

Mamata Banerjee wishes Shah Rukh Khan on birthday, calls him &#039;charming brother&#039;
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@iamsrk

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wished Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday.

Banerjee took to Twitter and wished luck to the Bollywood star. She said: "Warmest birthday greetings to @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life."

She called King Khan her "charming brother" and wished him all the success in future endeavours.

Shah Rukh Khan has been the official brand ambassador for the West Bengal government since Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress stormed to power in 2011. Khan also has a strong association with the state government in promoting Bengal's film industry as with the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister and former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim also wished SRK on his birthday. "Wish you a very long and eventful life," he wrote on Twitter.

 

Shah Rukh Khan Mamata Banerjee SRK birthday Shah Rukh Khan birthday
