Mamata Banerjee wishes Shah Rukh Khan on birthday, calls him 'charming brother'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wished Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday.

Banerjee took to Twitter and wished luck to the Bollywood star. She said: "Warmest birthday greetings to @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life."

She called King Khan her "charming brother" and wished him all the success in future endeavours.

Shah Rukh Khan has been the official brand ambassador for the West Bengal government since Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress stormed to power in 2011. Khan also has a strong association with the state government in promoting Bengal's film industry as with the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister and former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim also wished SRK on his birthday. "Wish you a very long and eventful life," he wrote on Twitter.