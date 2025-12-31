Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleMammootty Extends Condolences To Grieving Mohanlal On Mothers Death: Stay Strong Dear Lal
MOHANLAL MOTHER

Mammootty Extends Condolences To 'Grieving' Mohanlal On Mother's Death: 'Stay Strong Dear Lal'

Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari Amma, passed away on Tuesday. She was 90 and had been bedridden for the past decade following age-related ailments.

|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 11:08 AM IST|Source: IANS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: Stating that his heart felt heavy as he mourned the loss of someone who meant so much to all of them, Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Wednesday expressed his deepest condolences to his dear friend and fellow superstar Mohanlal, whose mother Santhakumari Amma passed away on Tuesday.

Taking to his X timeline, Mammootty wrote, "My heart feels heavy as we mourn the loss of someone who meant so much to all of us. Stay strong, dear Lal."

Condolences continue to pour in from across the film fraternity and political circles ever since the news of the demise of Shantakumari Amma broke.

Several top stars including Tamil star Kamal Haasan, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and Kannada star Shivaraj Kumar have condoled the demise of the mother of Mohanlal. 

Kamal Haasan, in his condolence message, said, "Brother @MohanLal, only you can console your self . Friends will stand by you as always . No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this. Take care we all love you. Kamal Haasan."

Shivaraj Kumar said, "Very sorry for your loss @Mohanlal sir. Nothing I say will ever be able to soften the pain of losing a mother. I’m sure she had a blessed life and will continue being your guiding star from the world above. You and your family will always be in my prayers."

Telugu star Chiranjeevi, in his condolence message, said, "My dear friend @Mohanlal, My heart goes out to you on the loss of your beloved Amma. A mother’s presence shapes us in ways words can never express, and her love stays with us forever as strength, comfort, and silent guidance. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Six-time National Award winning legendary singer K S Chithra was among those condoled the demise of the mother of the Malayalam cinema icon.

Taking to her social media timelines, the popular singer, who is also hailed as the Nightingale of South India, wrote, "We lost a loving, genuine, and blessed soul today on Vaikunta Ekadasi. She was a very affectionate mother. I could feel her warmth when I visited her a few years ago. Deeply saddened by this great loss. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to the family. Pranams."

For the unaware, the mother of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Shantakumari Amma, passed away on Tuesday. She was 90 and had been bedridden for the past decade following age-related ailments.

Shantakumari Amma’s passing marks a deeply personal loss for Mohanlal, who was known to share an exceptionally close bond with his mother.

Despite his demanding professional commitments and frequent travel, the actor had consistently made time to be by her side, ensuring that her care and comfort were never compromised.

He and his family were in Kochi at the time of her passing.

Born into a traditional household, Shantakumari Amma largely remained away from the public eye even as her son rose to become one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema.

Those close to the family recall her as a quiet yet strong presence, deeply rooted in values of simplicity and devotion, qualities that Mohanlal has often acknowledged as shaping his life.

 

 

