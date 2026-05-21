Mammootty, Nivin Pauly and Vishnu Manchu shower love on Mohanlal as Drishyam 3 releases on his birthday

Chennai: Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Thursday joined scores of others including those from other film industries in wishing his friend and the other superstar of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, a very happy birthday. Taking to his social media timelines, Mammootty, who is known to be close friends with Mohanlal, wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to dear Lalin (smiley face)." Director Tharun Moorthy, who is now directing Mohanlal's next film 'Athi Manoharam', in his birthday wish to the star said, " Happy birthday to My Idol, My Inspiration , My Hero Mohanlal."

Telugu star Vishnu Manchu, in his birthday greeting, wrote, "Happy Birthday, Lalettan. Some people become stars. Very few become emotions. You’ve inspired generations with your art, but what I admire most is the incredible human being behind the legend. Your warmth, simplicity, and grace make people love you even more beyond cinema."

He went on to say, "So grateful for every conversation, every moment, and every bit of inspiration. Wishing you good health, happiness, peace, and many more years of magic. Love and respect always."

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Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly too greeted Mohanlal on his birthday. On his X timeline, Nivin Pauly wrote, " Wishing the one and only Lalettan, a very happy birthday. And what a perfect day to celebrate cinema, wishing the entire team of #Drishyam3 a grand release today."

Drishyam 3's director Jeethu Joseph posted a picture of him planting a kiss on Mohanlal's cheek on his social media timelines and wrote, " Happy birthday dear Laletta."

Interestingly, 'Drishyam 3', the third instalment of the superhit franchise, hits screens on Thursday on the occasion of Mohanlal's birthday.

'Drishyam 3', the third instalment from the immensely popular franchise, Jeethu Joseph took to his Instagram timeline to share a thought on the character he had created.

A teaser of the film that the makers had released earlier has only added to the excitement of the franchise's fans.

The teaser that was released begins with a recap of the earlier two parts. While the first part's recap is narrated from the point of view of George Kutty (played by Mohanlal), the second part's recap is from the viewpoint of his rivals, the cops.

George Kutty's voice is heard saying, "I am just an ordinary man. My world is small and it comprises just my wife and my children. An unwanted guest invaded our piracy -- a guest who had the power to destroy my family. We sent him back forever to ensure he would never return to ruin our lives."

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The second instalment's recap is in the voice of a policeman. "It's like a case that is closed but will never close. Actually, it was not us who were watching him. He was the one watching us. "

This is followed by George Kutty praying in a church. He tells God, "This battle of mine began the day I was born. I had no one to call my own. After much slogging and struggle, I built a family for myself. When there came a time that could shatter it, I acted without thinking about repercussions or consequences. In the process, I did not realise how many people I had hurt. Now, I am scared, sir. I don't know who else is out there watching!"

In the earlier two instalments, the protagonist George Kutty managed to keep his wits about him and therefore was able to handle the challenges thrown by the cops. However, in this upcoming instalment, he himself looks scared. Will a rattled and scared George Kutty be good enough to show presence of mind and face the fresh challenges coming his way?

The film's release, which was scheduled for April 2 this year, had to be postponed in the wake of the tense situation persisting in the gulf. The film has now released on May 21.