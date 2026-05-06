Mammootty pays tribute to Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar: 'Remembering moments we worked together'

Thiruvananthapuram: Tributes have been pouring in for Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar following his demise in a tragic road accident. Actor Mammootty took to Facebook and remembered working with the Nayar.

"Fondly remembering the moments we worked together. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time," he wrote. Earlier, actor Mohanlal also condoled the demise of the actor and his friend.

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He described the actor as a "kind-hearted" person. "I heard a very sad news this morning. My dear Santosh, who I was very close to personally, passed away in a car accident. Santosh was my junior in college. He has been a good friend and brother to me since that time. We have worked together in many films. He was a headstrong personality, a good-hearted person who won everyone's love. My heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Santosh," wrote Mohanlal.

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar, who was known for his role in the film 'Irupatham Noottandu', passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65 in a road accident near Enathu in Pathanamthitta district.

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The accident occurred around 6:30 am when the car in which Santhosh and his friend Rajalakshmi were travelling collided with a parcel van after reportedly going out of control. He was rushed to Lifeline Hospital, where he was declared dead while undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, Santhosh suffered a heart attack after being admitted to the hospital. Rajalakshmi, who was travelling with him, and the parcel lorry driver Sudheesh sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.