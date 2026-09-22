/Mammootty receives standing ovation as he wins Best Actor National Film Award for Bramayugam

Mumbai: Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, who was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in ‘Bramayugam’ received a standing ovation at the recently concluded ceremony. The actor took to the stage to receive the honour from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the official awards ceremony held in Kevadia, Gujarat. As the actor was conferred the honour as per the official state protocol of the National Awards, attendees gave him a standing ovation as a mark of respect for his service to the medium of cinema.