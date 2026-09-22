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Mammootty receives standing ovation as he wins Best Actor National Film Award for Bramayugam

Mammootty received a standing ovation as he collected the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam from President Droupadi Murmu at the ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 07:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
Mammootty receives standing ovation as he wins Best Actor National Film Award for Bramayugam

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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