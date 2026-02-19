Advertisement
Mammootty reveals he was 'unable to smell or taste anything for a long time'
MAMMOOTTY

Mammootty reveals he was ‘unable to smell or taste anything for a long time’

Mammootty health: Mammootty is back in action. He will be seen in 'Patriot' which is directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Mammootty reveals he was ‘unable to smell or taste anything for a long time’Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mammootty health: Veteran Pan-India star Mammootty at a recent event shared his health ordeal which made him take a brief break from acting last year. The Malayalam superstar appeared in a video shared by The Cue Studio during an event at a hospital where he revealed about losing his sense of smell and taste temporarily.

Mammootty on losing sense of smell, taste

"Eyesight and hearing are very important aspects of human life. Even while breathing, some people are unable to smell anything. I was unable to smell or taste anything for a long time. Now, I am slowly regaining it. We only understand the value of such abilities when we lose them, " he said.

Mammootty added, "When we ask someone to lower the volume or speak in a softer voice, it is because we can hear. People who cannot hear would never say such things. Some people don't even realise the privilege they have in being able to like or dislike a song, while others simply wish to hear something in their lives. Hearing is a godly blessing."

On his road to recovery, Mammootty is back in action. He will be seen in 'Patriot' which is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. It stars Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, and Revathi. The spy action drama is scheduled to release in theatres on April 23, 2026.
 
He also did a cameo in Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies - an action-comedy film directed by Adhvaith Nayar and written by Sanoop Thykoodam. The film stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath, along with Siddique and Lakshmi Menon in supporting roles.

