'Mammoth’ Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies At 24

Los Angeles: Sophie Nyweide, a young actor who appeared in films like Russell Crowe's "Noah," Jessica Alba's "An Invisible Sign," and more, breathed her last on April 14. She was 24.

The news of her demise was shared by her family in an online obituary. No cause of death was made available, as per Variety.

"Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often, this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously and much of this art depicts the depth she had and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas. Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses, and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her, are heartbroken that their efforts couldn't save her from her fate. She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life, the obituary read.

Nyweide made her acting debut in the 2006 film "Bella," followed by an episode of "Law & Order" and roles in "And Then Came Love," "Margot at the Wedding," and "New York City Serenade" a year later. She played the daughter of Gael Garcia Bernal and Michelle Williams' characters in the 2009 film "Mammoth." Her other credits included "Shadows & Lies," "Mistakes Were Made," "Born Again," and "What Would You Do" in the 2000s and mid-2010s.