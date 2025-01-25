Mamta Kulkarni Becomes 'Sadhvi' At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Gets Spiritual Name, Poses With Sanyasi Friends

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, who has now become a Sadhvi, was recently spotted striking poses with her sanyasi friends.

According to media reports, the actress officially took 'sanyas' on Friday after arriving at Kinnar Akhara during the Maha Kumbh. There, she met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr. Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi and received his blessings. Mamta reportedly performed the ritual of 'Pind Daan' at the Sangam, and her coronation ceremony took place at the Kinnar Akhara. She was also given a new name, 'Shri Yamai Mamta Nand Giri.'

A video circulating on social media shows Mamta wearing a Rudraksh garland around her neck and saffron-coloured clothes. In the clip, Mamta, who returned to India after 25 years specifically for the Maha Kumbh, can be seen posing with her sanyasi friends.

Have A Look At The Post:

The ‘Karan Arjun’ actress has also been declared Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhara during a grand traditional ceremony. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with IANS, Mamta explained the reasons behind her absence from both India and the showbiz industry.

“The reason for me leaving India was spirituality. In 1996, I became inclined towards spirituality, and during that time, I met Guru Gagan Giri Maharaj. After his arrival, my interest in spirituality grew, and my penance began. However, I believe Bollywood gave me both name and fame. After that, I quit Bollywood. From the year 2000 to 2012, I continued my penance. I spent many years in Dubai, where I lived in a two-bedroom flat and remained celibate for 12 years,” she shared.

Kulkarni also expressed her emotions upon returning to Mumbai, the city that launched her Bollywood career. “When I was reaching Mumbai, I became very emotional. I had tears in my eyes because I remembered the place where I started and Bollywood, from which I gained so much name and fame.”