Mamta Kulkarni Honors Divya Bharti On Her Birthday And Rejoins Kinnar Akhada

Mumbai: Actress Mamta Kulkarni took a moment to remember her late friend and actress Divya Bharti on her birthday today.

Divya, who tragically passed away in 1993 at the young age of 19, was born on February 25, 1974. On Tuesday, Mamta took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Divya writing, “Wish you a Happy Birthday to dear Divya.”

Divya’s Bollywood career, which began in 1992, saw her featured in an impressive 14 Hindi films within just two years. Some of her notable films include "Deewana," "Dil Ka Kya Kasoor," "Shola Aur Shabnam," "Dil Aashna Hai Geet," and "Rang." Reportedly, Divya was also the first choice for the iconic role of Simran in the 1995 blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge," a role that ultimately went to Kajol.

Divya Bharti tragically lost her life on April 5, 1993, after falling from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, talking about Mamta Kulkarni, the 'Karan Arjun' actress recently made headlines after she announced her return to Kinnar Akhada as Mahamandaleshwar. She rejoined the Kinnar Akhada just days after announcing her resignation. In a video statement, Mamta confirmed her return, stating that Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi had refused to accept her resignation.

In the video, Kulkarni stated, “Two days ago, some people made false allegations against my guru, Dr Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi. In response, I resigned in a moment of emotion. However, my guru did not accept my resignation. The offerings I presented upon becoming a Mahamandaleshwar, including the royal umbrella, staff, and other sacred items, will remain dedicated to the Akhada. I am grateful to my guru for reinstating me. Moving forward, I dedicate my life to Kinnar Akhada and Sanatan Dharma.”

On February 10, the 52-year-old actress resigned from her position as the Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada.