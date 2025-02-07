Mamta Kulkarni Opens Up About Being Sniggered At By SRK & Salman Khan On The Sets Of Karan Arjun

Mumbai: Mamta Kulkarni, who was once a leading face in Bollywood, recently opened up about an incident from the sets of the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun. In her recent conversation evealed how Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shared a laugh at her expense during a dance rehearsal.

Recalling the moment, Mamta said, “Chinni Prakash was the choreographer of Karan Arjun. Both Shah Rukh and Salman had arrived for the shoot, and I was sitting alone. After almost an hour and a half, Chinni Prakash’s assistant knocked on my door and said, ‘Masterji is calling you.’” she told India TV.

As she made her way up the stairs, Mamta noticed SRK and Salman passing by her and sniggering. However, she chose to remain silent. When she finally met the choreographer, she was given a solo dance step, which initially made her nervous.

“I thought, ‘What is happening?’ But the next morning, my very first shot was approved in one take. While performing, I saw both Shah Rukh and Salman watching me from behind a bush—and laughing again.”

Mamta further revealed that the tables turned when SRK and Salman had to perform a knee-step sequence in front of 5,000 people. The duo struggled with their shot, leading to multiple retakes, which eventually resulted in the director calling for a pack-up.

As they rushed back to their rooms, Mamta sensed that SRK and Salman had played a prank on her earlier. She hurried back as well, but Salman cheekily blocked her way.

“As soon as I reached, Salman stopped me and shut the door on my face. That was it,” she recalled. “I am very punctual. He would always tease me, and I would be like, ‘Shut up, Salman.’” Mamta Kulkarni was one of the most glamorous actresses of her time, known for films like Baazi, Sabse Bada Khiladi, and China Gate. However, she bid farewell to Bollywood in the early 2000s. Her last on-screen appearance was in Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum (2002).

Mamta Kulkarni recently made news for announcimng to quit Bollywood at Mahakumbh 2025.