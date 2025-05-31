Mamta Kulkarni Resigns As Mahamandaleshwar Amid Akhada Power Struggle And Backlash Over Past

New Delhi: Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni talked about the controversy around her appointment as Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

In January, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan, announced that Mamta Kulkarni has embarked on a spiritual role as the Mahamandleshwar.

However, later Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of Kinnar Akhada, has expelled both Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from the Akhada.

The decision comes in the wake of the controversial appointment of Mamta Kulkarni, a former Bollywood actress with a checkered past, as Mahamandaleshwar. Tripathi had allegedly appointed Kulkarni without the founder's consent, an act that has sparked considerable outrage.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "...It was all in God's hands for me to become Mahamandaleshwar in that Kumbh, which was such a holy occasion in 140 years. God provided me with the fruits of 25 years of my 'tapasya'. So, that happened."

According to a press release issued on January 30, 2025, Rishi Ajay Das noted, "As the founder of Kinnar Akhada, I am hereby relieving Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from his position as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, effective immediately. His appointment was made with the goal of promoting religious activities and uplifting the transgender community, but he has deviated from these responsibilities."

The controversy revolves around an agreement Tripathi entered into with Juna Akhada in 2019, which Ajay Das claims was allegedly done without his approval. He further alleged that the contract between the two Akhadas was legally invalid due to the lack of his consent and signature. Moreover, Ajay Das accused Tripathi of undermining the tenets of the Kinnar Akhada by allowing Mamta Kulkarni to join and take on the prestigious role of Mahamandaleshwar despite her past involvement in criminal activities.

Ajay Das explained that Mamta Kulkarni's appointment was particularly concerning because she had a criminal history."By giving such a person the title of Mahamandaleshwar, what kind of guru are you offering to Sanatan Dharma? This is a question of ethics," he wrote.

The founder emphasized that this appointment was not only unethical but also a betrayal of the Akhada's religious values.

The expulsion of both individuals has ignited debates within the spiritual community, with the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, speaking out in support of Tripathi and Kulkarni.

Puri challenged the legitimacy of Ajay Das's decision, saying, "I want to ask, who is he (Rishi Ajay Das) to expel Laxmi Narayan Tripathi?"He also reiterated that both Tripathi and Kulkarni would continue their roles within the Akhada and participate in the upcoming Amrit Snan.

The controversy over Mamta Kulkarni's appointment as Mahamandaleshwar began when Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi publicly announced the decision during the Maha Kumbh.

Mamta Kulkarni, who was known for her roles in popular 1990s Bollywood films, had stepped away from the limelight in the early 2000s.

However, she made a return to India and was granted the position of Mahamandaleshwar by Tripathi, an act which has now come under heavy scrutiny.

Transgender Kathavachak Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa had earlier raised concerns over Kulkarni's appointment, questioning her credibility and linking her past to criminal activities."Mamta Kulkarni has been made Mahamandaleshwar for publicity. Society knows her past very well. She was even jailed in the past in connection with drug cases. This needs investigation," Himangi Sakhi said in a conversation with ANI.

Mamta Kulkarni later stepped down from her role as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada after facing heavy backlash and internal disputes.

Her resignation follows questions about her spiritual standing and her past in the film industry.

The Kinnar Akhada had earlier expelled the 'Karan Arjun' actress and her mentor, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, citing tensions within the religious group.

Kulkarni announced her resignation in a video shared on her Instagram. "Main Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nandagiri, main iss post se istifa de rahi hoon. Aaj Kinnar Akhade ya dono akhade ke beech jo mujhe leke problems ho rahi hain. Main ek Sadhvi thi 25 saal se aur main Sadhvi hi rahungi," she said.

"Bollywood ko maine 25 saal pehle chhoda. Main apne aap gayab rahi. Warna makeup se, Bollywood se itna door kaun rehta hai?" she added.