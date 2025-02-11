Mamta Kulkarni Resigns From Mahamandaleshwar Post, Says 'Main Ek Sadhvi Thi 25 Saal Se Aur...'

Prayagraj: Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has stepped down from her role as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada after facing heavy backlash and internal disputes.

Her resignation follows questions about her spiritual standing and her past in the film industry.

The Kinnar Akhada had earlier expelled the 'Karan Arjun' actress and her mentor, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, citing tensions within the religious group.

Kulkarni announced her resignation in a video shared on her Instagram. "Main Mahamandaleshwar Yamai Mamta Nandagiri, main iss post se istifa de rahi hoon. Aaj Kinnar Akhade ya dono akhade ke beech jo mujhe leke problems ho rahi hain. Main ek Sadhvi thi 25 saal se aur main Sadhvi hi rahungi,” she said.

"Bollywood ko maine 25 saal pehle chhoda. Main apne aap gayab rahi. Warna makeup se, Bollywood se itna door kaun rehta hai?” she added.

The controversy over Mamta Kulkarni's appointment as Mahamandaleshwar began when Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi publicly announced the decision during the Maha Kumbh.

Mamta Kulkarni, known for her roles in popular 1990s Bollywood films, had stepped away from the limelight in the early 2000s. However, she made a return to India and was granted the position of Mahamandaleshwar by Tripathi.

Transgender Kathavachak Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa had earlier raised concerns over Kulkarni's appointment, questioning her credibility and linking her past to criminal activities.

"Mamta Kulkarni has been made Mahamandaleshwar for publicity. Society knows her past very well. She was even jailed in the past in connection with drug cases. This needs investigation," Himangi Sakhi said in a conversation with ANI.

However, Kulkarni claimed she has never been jailed.