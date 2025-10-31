Mamta Kulkarni Sparks Controversy, Says 'Dawood Ibrahim Not A Terrorist...Later Clarifies'

New Delhi: Controversial Bollywood actress, who embarked on her spiritual journey earlier this year at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, recently hogged attention for taking underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim's name at an event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

'Dawood Ibrahim Not A Terrorist...'

According to News18 report, a video went viral on social media from an event attended by Mamta Kulkarni where she was heard saying, “Dawood Ibrahim se durr durr se koi lena dena nahi hain. Kisi ek ka naam zaroor tha (probably Vicky Goswami), lekin agar aap dekhoge toh usne koi bomb blast ya anti-national cheez nahi ki thi desh ke andar. Main uske saath toh nahi hoon, lekin he is not some terrorist. Apko uska difference bhi samajh mein aana chahiye."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Mamta Kulkarni Resigns From Mahamandaleshwar Post, Says 'Main Ek Sadhvi Thi 25 Saal Se Aur...'

Adding more, she said, "Aap jab Dawood ka naam lete ho… jiske saath mera naam juda hain, usne kabhi bomb blast nahi kiya kabhi Bombay ke andar. Kabhi suna aapne? Jiska naam aap le rahe ho, Dawood ka naam kabhi tha hi nahi. Dawood ko main kabhi jeevan mein nahi mili hoon."

Mamta Kulkarni's Reaction On Dawood Comment

Internet reacted strongly to the viral video and later the actress took to social media to clarify her remarks. She said she has not met Dawood Ibrahim ever also she took Vicky Goswami's name and clarified that she was associated with him for some time, but he was not involved in any anti-national activities.

What Is Mamta Kulkarni's Drugs Controversy

Mamta Kulkarni was named in an international drug trafficking case. As per IANS, Thane Police reportedly named the actress as one of the accused involved in supplying ephedrine for illicit manufacture of methamphetamine to a Rs 2000 crore international drug racket and gangster, intended for trafficking.

It was reported that she along with her partner Vicky Goswami and other co-accused attended a meeting in an international drug ring in Kenya in January 2016.

Mamta Kulkarni is known for her roles in popular 1990s Bollywood films, had stepped away from the limelight in the early 2000s. She has featured in successful Hindi films such as Ram Lakhan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan and Baazi. Her last Bollywood film was released in 2002.