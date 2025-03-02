Man Films Katrina Kaif During Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh; Raveena Tandon Calls Their Act 'Disgusting'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday, accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. The actress, dressed in a powder pink ethnic outfit, participated in the holy dip and was seen interacting with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati during her visit.

However, shortly after the visit, a video surfaced on social media showing a group of men secretly recording Katrina without her consent while she was performing the ritual. The clip, which was shared by an entertainment news portal, quickly drew backlash from netizens.

The video features two men filming themselves before panning to Katrina, who was taking the holy dip. One of the men can be heard saying, “Ye main hu, ye mera bhai hai, aur ye Katrina Kaif (This is me, this is my brother, and this is Katrina Kaif).”

Raveena Tandon, who also attended the Maha Kumbh, condemned the behavior in a comment on the video, calling it “disgusting.” She added, “These kinds of people spoil a moment that is supposed to be peaceful and meaningful.”

Social media users were equally outraged, with one writing, "Inke paap aur add ho gaye, agle kumbh mai dhona ab" (Their sins have multiplied, they’ll need to wash them off at the next Kumbh), while another added, "This is terrible. How are people so shameless?"

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which concluded on February 26, saw several other celebrities in attendance, including Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Guru Randhawa, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher, Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, and Rajkummar Rao.