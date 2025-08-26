Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2952087https://zeenews.india.com/people/man-held-at-delhi-airport-for-sending-extortion-threats-to-punjabi-singer-mankirt-aulakh-2952087.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
MANKIRT AULAKH

Man Held At Delhi Airport For Sending Extortion Threats To Punjabi Singer Mankirt Aulakh

A man named Harjinder Singh, a resident of Khudda Jassu, was arrested at Delhi's International Airport for sending extortion threats to Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh

|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 10:10 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Man Held At Delhi Airport For Sending Extortion Threats To Punjabi Singer Mankirt Aulakh(Source: X)

 Mohali: Mohali Police have arrested a man allegedly accused of sending threat messages to popular Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh at Delhi Airport.
 

Acting on a tip-off, Mohali police apprehended the suspect at Delhi Airport just as he was about to board a flight back to Italy on Sunday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
Mohali SP Saurav Jindal revealed that the investigation was initiated after the singer reported receiving multiple threats, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies.
 
While talking to ANI, SP Sourav Jindal said that the FIR has been filed at the Thana Mataur under sections 308 (5) and 351 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
 
"On August 21, the famous Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh received threat messages through WhatsApp. In view of the seriousness of this matter, immediate directions were given by our SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, and it was registered under sections 308 (5) and 351 BNS in FIR No. 149, Thana Mataur," said SP Sourav Jindal.
 
Saurav Jindal further said that several investigation teams conducted a "scientific and technical" investigation of the case.
 
"The teams did a very scientific and technical investigation of this case. On August 24, we got a lead and the accused, Ravinder Singh, has been living in Italy for the last 10-15 years," said SP Sourav Jindal.
 
The accused allegedly sent the threat messages to Mankirt Aulakh's phone from his Italian number.
 
"He had sent threat messages to Manikirat Aulakh on his phone from his number in Italy, and he had been in India for the last 1.5 months. We conducted a highly technical and scientific investigation, which led to the identification of him. And when we identified him, he immediately tried to escape to Italy," said SP Sourav Jindal.
 
The alleged accused was arrested at Delhi Airport on Sunday. Currently, he is under police remand.
 
As per the preliminary investigation, SP Jindal stated that the main aim was to "extort" money from the Punjabi Singer.
 
"So, we arrested him at Delhi airport on the 24th. Currently, he is under remand for 2 days. In the preliminary investigation, he said that his main aim was extortion. He sent threat messages to Mankirt Aulakh on his number in Italy to get easy money from him. In the preliminary investigation, it has been said that he has been settled in Italy for the last 10-15 years. But there, he does not have a permanent job and is not financially stable," said SP Saurav Jindal.
 
 Mankirt Aulakh is known for songs like 'Badnam', 'Khokhe', 'Gangland' and others. 
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK