TAMIL ACTOR

'Manasellam' Tamil Actor Srikanth Arrested In Drug Abuse Charges

Tamil actor Srikanth has been arrested by Chennai police on Monday over drug abuse charges. On Monday morning, he was brought in for questioning at the Nungambakkam police station. The actor's blood sample was reportedly collected and has been sent for testing. After detailed interrogation, he was arrested by the police for alleged links with Prasad.

|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Manasellam' Tamil Actor Srikanth Arrested In Drug Abuse Charges

(This is a developing story) 

