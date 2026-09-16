"Unka tarika aesa tha ki aap unse koi sawaal hi nahi karte the..itna pyar se itna gentle jaise aapka family member aapse karwa raha ho…(He had such a gentle and affectionate way of doing things that you would not even question him, as if a family member was guiding you through it.) I didn't feel any vulgarity from anywhere. There was no disgusting feeling at all. The whole movie was that there is no purity. They wanted to make her (Ganga) impure. But they didn't succeed," Mandakini said.