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  • /Mandakini opens up on 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili's famous waterfall scene, says 'I didn't feel any vulgarity'

Mandakini opens up on 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili's famous waterfall scene, says 'I didn't feel any vulgarity'

Mandakini explained that she was holding a baby in the scene, and the portrayal was misunderstood.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Mandakini opens up on 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili's famous waterfall scene, says 'I didn't feel any vulgarity'
Image Credit: Movie Still

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Mandakini opens up on 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili's famous waterfall scene, says 'I didn't feel any vulgarity'
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