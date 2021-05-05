हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi's headstand theory to keep 'anxiety at bay'

Mandira Bedi wrote about how an exercise helps her beat anxiety and added that she has been able to achieve this after regular practice.

Mandira Bedi&#039;s headstand theory to keep &#039;anxiety at bay&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Mandira Bedi took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a picture that captures her doing a headstand.

The actress wrote about how such an exercise helps her beat anxiety and added that she has been able to achieve this after regular practice.

"All inverted poses help keep my anxiety at bay. Be it the headstand (which I needed today after a long time) or the 10 wall assisted handstands I practice every day. Karam karo.. phal ki chinta mat karo. Bas chinta door hi rakho #stayhome #staysafe #stayactive," she wrote.

 

On the work front, Mandira will soon be seen playing a cop in an upcoming murder mystery web series. It will also star Sid Makkar, Dipannita Sharma and Nauheed Cyrusi. The details of the series are under wraps, including the title.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mandira BediMandira Bedi filmsMandira Bedi fitness freakmurder mystery web seriesSocial media
Next
Story

Sonu Sood to those who couldn't save loved ones: You didn't fail, We did

Must Watch

PT26M16S

Why did violence not stop in West Bengal even after TMC's victory?