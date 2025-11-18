Manika Vishwakarma Was Asked The Same Question As Sushmita Sen At Miss Universe 1994, THIS Is Her Answer

New Delhi: Model Manika Vishwakarma is representing India at the ongoing Miss Universe competition in Thailand. She is making waves with her presence and recently reflected on the essence of being a woman, similar to what former Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen had once said.

On November 16 along with the other contestants, Manika Viswakarma participated in the chain reaction question session. In the round, an interviewer asked Manika a question related to former Miss Universe (1994) and actress Sushmita Sen.

Manika Vishwakarma's Answer

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The question was, “In the 1994 Miss Universe finale, Miss Sushmita Sen from India was asked, 'What for you is the essence of being a woman?' That's my question for you.”

Manika replied: "When an 18-year-old girl in the Philippines answered this question in 1994, stating, 'What is the essence of being a woman?' She stated it very simply: Being a woman is about the ability to nurture a life, to nurture every single thing around you."

She said, “I would just elaborate on it. As women, we're often seen by society in certain roles. However, I want women to see themselves as a person, as a human. Yes, we've the ability to nurture. Yes, we've the ability to create life, and not just create life, but actually beautify every single thing around us. That's the essence of being a woman: the ability to not just beautify but embrace and amplify the beauty of every single thing around us. Being a woman is being infinite, and that's the essence of being a woman."

Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 in August.

The 74th Miss Universe pageant will take place on November 21 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.