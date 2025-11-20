New Delhi: Manika Vishwakarma is currently representing India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand. Highlighting the cultural heritage of the country, she wore an ensemble titled 'The Birth of Enlightenment' - the National Costume of Miss Universe India - which paid a befitting tribute to Buddhism.

Maniak wore a breathtaking massive-looking golden attire. "This look honours the sacred moment when the Buddha attains enlightenment under the bodhi tree. Honouring a profound spiritual event, let me present India," the host described Manika's look, reported NDTV.

The floor-length extravagant costume was paired with a huge headpiece, adding a royal touch to her National Costume.

Manika Vishwakarma paid tribute to the spiritual moment in Buddhism when Lord Buddha had achieved enlightenment.

She took to her Instagram handle, “The Birth of Enlightenment” — National Costume of Miss Universe India Inspired by the sacred origins of Buddhism in India, this magnificent costume pays homage to the moment Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya — a moment that radiated wisdom and peace across the world.

The ensemble is crafted in regal gold and saffron hues, symbolizing divinity, purity, and the eternal light of knowledge. The structure of the attire draws from ancient temple architecture, resembling the golden spires and stupas that grace the Buddhist monasteries of Sanchi and Bodh Gaya. The intricate goldwork mirrors the leaf patterns of the Bodhi Tree, under which Buddha discovered the path to Nirvana.

At the heart of the costume shines the Dharma Chakra, the Wheel of Truth — an illuminated golden emblem representing the cycle of life, moral law, and the Eightfold Path. The chakra is positioned as the central motif, radiating light to signify the spread of Buddhist philosophy from India to the world.

A flowing saffron train cascades behind, echoing the robes of monks who carry forward Buddha’s message of compassion and mindfulness. The headdress, inspired by temple spires (Shikharas), rises in ornate tiers of gold filigree and crystal, crowned with a lotus bloom — the symbol of purity born from the earth yet untouched by it.

As Manika Vishwakarma stands in Anjali Mudra, she embodies peace, reverence, and unity — a reminder that India is not just the birthplace of Buddhism, but the cradle of global spirituality and enlightenment.

Manika Vishwakarma was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 in August.

The 74th Miss Universe pageant will take place on November 21 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.