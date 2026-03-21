Manish Malhotra calls off Lakme show following mother’s death; Punit Malhotra shares heartfelt tribute

Manish Malhotra's mother passes away: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s much-anticipated ‘Nexa presents Manish Malhotra Luxury Pret’ showcase at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai has been cancelled. The show was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 21.

The decision comes in the wake of the passing of his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, who died on March 19 in Mumbai, leaving the designer and his family in deep grief.

Also Read | Manish Malhotra's mother last rites: Karan Johar, David Dhawan & other bollywood celebs gather to pay final respects to Garima Malhotra

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Official statement and revised schedule

An official announcement confirmed the cancellation of the show, stating that the Nexa Spotlight presentation by Anurag Gupta will now take place at 9:30 PM on the same day. Guests holding invitations for the cancelled show have been advised that their passes will be valid for entry to the rescheduled event.

Manish Malhotra’s emotional tribute

Remembering his mother, Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute. Posting a photograph of her, he wrote, “Love and Miss you Forever,” expressing his deep sense of loss and affection.

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra shared an emotional message, writing, “Wajood: ‘A word that finds a relation to identity.’ Those we love never truly leave us, they live on with us forever. Aap se hi wajood hai humaara!”

Several prominent names from the industry, including Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, and David Dhawan, attended Sudarshan Malhotra’s last rites, which were held at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai.

A deeply cherished relationship

Manish Malhotra shared a close and deeply personal bond with his mother, often describing her as his pillar of strength, inspiration, and constant companion. In previous social media posts, he had spoken about their daily moments together, including sharing tea and conversations.

On one such occasion, he had expressed gratitude for her unwavering support, crediting her for encouraging his early passion for fashion and cinema. He had written that she was his “strength, inspiration and companion,” highlighting the profound influence she had on his life and career.

(With ANI inputs)

Read Next | Manish Malhotra mother prayer meet: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, B-town celebs attend to offer condolences