New Delhi: Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa has been staying away from the limelight over last few months and has not been papped much like her usual self earlier. Now, ending the days of lull for her fans, ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped Nysa Devgan's latest pictures wearing one of his desi ensembles.

Nysa Devgan's New Pics

Manish Malhotra also sort of hinted at her Bollywood debut. He wrote: Nysa Cinema Awaits you @nysadevgan stunning in our #Evara collection handwoven brocade lehanga with intricate Embrodiery by indian artisan s #nysadevgn styling @radhikamehra .. #handwoven #textile #glamour @manishmalhotraworld

Dressed in MM's Evara collection handwoven pink brocade lehenga with embroidery, Nysa looked stunning in her photoshoot. Many commented on Manish's post.

Orry, who is Nysa's friend wrote: Can’t wait for your debut @nysadevgan, mom Kajol dropped heart emoticons while singer Kanika Kapoor called her 'Gorgeous'.

Nysa Trolled

However, netizens also trolled her over change in her looks. One user wrote: Ahhhh! The magic of plastic surgery, another one said: Please NO ! Another distaster is waiting to happen, one user commented: No wonder makeup can do wonders... while one person said: She changed her complete face. Too much work done.

Nysa's Popularity On Social Media

Nysa has several pages dedicated to her on social media. She has not yet made her entry into the showbiz world and yet netizens wanna know more about her. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She studied International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

The star daughter was also seen at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event, with her mom Kajol back in 2023. The duo posed for the shutterbugs in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attires in whites and shimmer silver. While Kajol kept it classic in floor-length Anarkali with a train, Nysa amped up the glam factor with a modern chic gown with a plunging neckline.