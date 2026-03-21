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MANISH MALHOTRA

Manish Malhotra mother prayer meet: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, B-town celebs attend to offer condolences

Bollywood celebrities gathered at Manish Malhotra’s mother’s prayer meet in Mumbai to offer condolences and support following her demise.

|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Manish Malhotra mother prayer meet: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, B-town celebs attend to offer condolences(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday evening hosted a prayer meet in memory of his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra.

The prayer meet saw notable film personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol, Sophie Choudry, and Anu Malik, who came to offer their support and pay condolences to Manish.

Manish's mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, passed away on March 19. Her funeral was held on Friday morning at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, Mumbai.

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After the funeral, the designer shared an emotional post on Instagram, posting a picture of his mother with the caption, "Love and Miss you Forever."

After his post, many celebrities offered condolences. Ananya Panday, Upasana Kamineni, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor and others responded with heart emojis.

Also Read | Manish Malhotra shares emotional instagram post for mother after her demise

"She was just amazing manish..," wrote Farah Khan in the comment section.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher also expressed his condolences, writing, "Sorry for your loss my dear Manish. Nothing in the world can replace the emotion called MOTHER."

"You reflect her in every moment of kindness and love you so generously share..Deepest condolences and love to you Manish," wrote Dia Mirza.

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