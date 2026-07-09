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  • /Manish Malhotra officially debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week with his Fall/Winter collection, 'Maa'

Manish Malhotra officially debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week with his Fall/Winter collection, 'Maa'

The debut placed Malhotra among a select group of Indian designers featured on the official Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode calendar.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
Manish Malhotra officially debuts at Paris Haute Couture Week with his Fall/Winter collection, 'Maa'
Image Credit: Instagram

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