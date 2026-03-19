Manish Malhotra’s mother Garima Malhotra dies at 94; Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor pay last respects

New Delhi: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s mother,Garima Malhotra died at the age of 94 on Thursday.

The celebrity designer shared a close bond with his mother and often spoke about her as a constant source of support in both his personal and professional life.

Manish’s team also released an official statement confirming the news and sharing details of the last rites. The statement read:

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"With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love, and a legacy that will continue to guide us.

The cremation ceremony will be held on 20th March 2026 at 10 am.

Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Santa Cruz West, Mumbai.

We invite you to join us in offering prayers and bidding her a respectful farewell.

Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, several of his close industry friends, including Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others, visited the bereaved family.

Other celebrities, including Sonali Bendre, Zoya Akhtar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, were also spotted at his residence. Videos circulating on social media showed Karisma Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar arriving to pay their respects.

When Manish Malhotra Spoke About His Mother

In an earlier interview, Manish had spoken about his mother and how she always encouraged him. He said: "For me, as far as I can remember—from the age of five or six—I was always in love with cinema and clothes. I used to dance to every song and even cut my mother’s saree. My mother, who came from undivided India, was very particular about English, so she got me a tuition teacher in first standard.

I remember during COVID, my mother told me how the teacher once said, ‘Mrs Malhotra, your son keeps commenting on my shoes not matching my dress, but he doesn’t study.’ She always encouraged my love for cinema.”

On the work front, the designer recently turned producer with Gustaakh Ishq, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma.