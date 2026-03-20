Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028627https://zeenews.india.com/people/manish-malhotras-mother-last-rites-karan-johar-david-dhawan-other-bollywood-celebs-gather-to-pay-final-respects-to-garima-malhotra-3028627.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleManish Malhotra's mother last rites: Karan Johar, David Dhawan & other bollywood celebs gather to pay final respects to Garima Malhotra
MANISH MALHOTRA

Manish Malhotra's mother last rites: Karan Johar, David Dhawan & other bollywood celebs gather to pay final respects to Garima Malhotra

Bollywood celebrities gathered to pay their final respects at the last rites of Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima Malhotra, who passed away at 94.

|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Manish Malhotra's mother last rites: Karan Johar, David Dhawan & other bollywood celebs gather to pay final respects to Garima Malhotra(Image: X)

Mumbai: Ace Bollywood designer and filmmaker Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima Malhotra, passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday.

As her last rites took place in the Santacruz crematorium on Friday, as per Hindu traditions, several members from the film fraternity arrived to offer their support to the designer during these difficult times.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is believed to share a great rapport with Manish, was spotted at the crematorium to pay his last respects. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Along with KJo, others such as Urmila Matondkar, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, David Dhawan, Vijay Varma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh were also captured leaving the venue after offering their final tribute to the deceased.

Before this, many prominent names from the film fraternity visited the residence of the designer to offer their condolences.

Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen arriving at his house. 

Additionally, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also visited the designer and filmmaker at his home.

Furthermore, Varun Dhawan arrived at the residence with his wife, Natasha Dalal.

Also Read | Manish Malhotra’s mother Garima Malhotra dies at 94; Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor pay last respects

In addition to those mentioned above, several others from B-town, such as Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, and Zoya Akhtar, also met with Manish at his Mumbai home. 

Manish's late mother, Garima Malhotra, chose to stay away from the limelight despite the massive popularity of his son. She is credited with playing a significant role in his upbringing. She is believed to have offered immense emotional support and grounding to Manish during his early days of struggle. 

It must be noted that before making a name for himself as one of the most sought-after costume designers, Manish tried his hand at acting. However, he ended up facing uncertainty in his career path. During this time, his mother provided him with a lot of encouragement and support.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan terror plan
Pakistan's two-point terror plan: Khatu Shyam Temple in Asim Munir's crosshair
Auto news
BMW i3 unveiled with 900 km Range and 400kW ultra-fast charging
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra’s mother Garima Malhotra dies at 94
mobility
Kavach safety system approved for TN's Tiruchy-Tirunelveli rail route
Iran Israel US War
Iran strikes cripple 17% of Qatar's LNG; US plans 'largest strike'
US-Iran war
When Ras Laffan burns, India pays: The geopolitics of your budget
Indian Railways
Pakistan's fastest train vs India's Vande Bharat, Rajdhani: Check difference
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2: Who was Atiq Ahmed, gangster contested elections against PM Modi
Advanced air defence systems
World's most powerful air defence systems - ranked by range, cost
HDFC Bank
Rs 1 Lakh crore wiped out after HDFC Bank chairman exit