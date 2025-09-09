Manisha Koirala Condemns Crackdown On Nepal’s Gen Z Anti-Corruption Protests As 'Black Day'

New Delhi: Nepali-born Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala has strongly condemned the recent violent crackdown on anti-corruption protesters in Nepal, calling it a “black day” for the country. Her statement comes amid national outrage following the deaths of at least 19 people during a Gen Z-led protest movement that erupted over government corruption and a controversial social media ban.

Koirala, who is known for her outspoken advocacy on social and political issues, posted a powerful image of a blood-soaked shoe on her social media, accompanied by a message in Nepali. The translated caption read, "Today is a black day for Nepal — when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice."

The protests, largely driven by young demonstrators, escalated after the Nepalese government imposed a sweeping ban on major social media platforms last Friday. The ban affected 26 platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp, Reddit, LinkedIn, and Messenger. Only a handful of apps, such as TikTok, Viber, WeTalk, and Telegram, remained accessible during the crackdown.

As public anger surged and violence intensified, the government was forced to roll back the social media ban it had imposed earlier this week. The move came after days of sustained protests across major cities, particularly in Kathmandu, where 17 of the 19 recorded deaths occurred, according to Nepal Police.

Authorities confirmed that over 300 people were injured during the confrontations, many of them critically, as police opened fire on demonstrators.

The international community and human rights organisations have begun raising concerns about the excessive use of force and the suppression of civil liberties in Nepal. With voices like Koirala’s now joining the chorus, pressure is mounting on the government to account for its actions and to engage in meaningful dialogue with its citizens, especially the country’s emboldened youth.