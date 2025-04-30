Manisha Koirala Reflects On Her Bond With Deepti Naval And Magic Of Mumbai

Veteran star Manisha Koirala reflects fondly on her enduring friendship with acclaimed actress Deepti Naval and their time working together, while expressing deep nostalgia and love for Mumbai, which shaped her film journey and holds countless cherished memories.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures of herself on Instagram. The first was the actress posing on Juhu beach alone and the next was a picture of her smiling for the camera with her “closest buddy” Deepti, with whom she worked in “Saudagar.”

Reminiscing about the good times, Manisha wrote: “Walking on the beach with my closest buddy… I remember watching her films growing up, and when we finally got to work together in Saudagar — where she played my sort-of mother-in-law — I was overjoyed. Our bond has remained just as warm and effortless over the years.”

“Saudagar”, which was released in 1991, is directed by Subhash Ghai. It starred two legends Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar, in lead roles. This was the second film in which the two actors appeared together after the 1959 film “Paigham”.

The film marked the debut of Vivek Mushran and Manisha Koirala. The cast also included Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Mukesh Khanna, Dalip Tahil, Gulshan Grover, Dina Pathak, and Jackie Shroff. The storyline was influenced by the classic play Romeo and Juliet. It was also inspired by the 1985 Pakistani Punjabi film Haq Mehar.

She then went on to talk about Mumbai, which Manisha said has always been more than just a city.

“It’s the scent of the sea breeze at twilight, the golden glow of sunsets on Juhu Beach, the echo of dreams in every street corner. It’s where magic happens — where creative minds come alive, where friendships are forged and nurtured, and where the heart somehow always feels at home.”

The actress talked about her love of Mumbai street food, which she said that nowhere in the world does it taste better.

“And oh — the street food! From spicy bhel puri to piping hot vada pavs — nowhere in the world does it taste better. Every bite carries a memory, every flavor a story,” she said.

The city and its beaches reminds Manisha of her journey in cinema.

“Every walk on the sand here reminds me of where I began my film journey, the people I’ve met, and the unforgettable journey this city has given me. @deepti.naval #mumbai #beachwalk #mumbaifoodlovers #friendforlife.”