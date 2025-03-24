Mannara Chopra Slams Airline For Not Allowing Her To Board, Gets Trolled For Her 'Behaviour' - VIRAL VIDEO

New Delhi: Actress Mannara Chopra has hogged limelight once again. She recently posted a series of videos on her Instagram stories claiming that IndiGo Airlines did not allow her to board a flight to Jaipur despite her being on time at the Mumbai airport. However, in turn, she got trolled for her 'tantrums' and 'behaviour' with the airline staff.

MANNARA ACCUSES AIRLINE

In one of the viral videos on Reddit, Mannara can be seen arguing with the airport staff. She added that her name was not announced and accused the airport staff of showing her attitude. She was heard shouting, "What is this behaviour?"

Also, in the video a woman standing behind her said that Mannara was a big celebrity and that her name should have been announced. "She's serving the country," added the co-passenger woman, as Mannara shot the video and posted on her social media handle.

REDDIT USERS TROLL MANNARA

One Reddit user said, “They lost me at big celebrity.” Another commented, “She is serving the country—a whole platter of buffoon drama.” Another wrote, “Wish I had this confidence.” One comment read, “What is serving the country? A secondhand embarrassment?”

WHO IS MANNARA CHOPRA?

Mannara is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid and has worked in several Tamil and Telugu films. She shot to fame after her stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17.

Mannara is currently part of Laughter Chefs Season 2, which also features Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and others.

The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.