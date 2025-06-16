Advertisement
MANNARA CHOPRA

Mannara Chopra's Father Raman Rai Handa Passes Away At 72, Funeral To Be Held In Mumbai

Raman Rai Handa was a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali.

|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 11:17 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mannara Chopra's Father Raman Rai Handa Passes Away At 72, Funeral To Be Held In Mumbai (Image: @memannara/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Mannara Chopra's father, Advocate Raman Rai Handa, passed away on Monday in Mumbai.

Mannara posted an official statement on her Instagram Story that read, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family."

The last rites will take place on June 18 at 1 pm at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Raman Rai Handa was a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali.

Raman was also the paternal uncle of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. Reportedly, Raman was not well for the past few days for undisclosed reasons.

On the work front, Mannara made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid, which did not leave a mark at the box office. Then, she entered the South Indian Film Industry.

She also participated in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' and 'Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment Season 2'. 

