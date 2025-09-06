Mannu Kya Karegga? Stars Vyom And Saachi Bindra Seek Blessings At Andheri Cha Raja Ahead Of Release

New Delhi: As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations light up the city, fresh Bollywood faces Vyom and Saachi Bindra visited the famous Andheri Cha Raja pandal in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings ahead of their upcoming romantic musical, Mannu Kya Karegga?. Their visit added to the festive cheer and attracted fans eager to catch a glimpse of the promising duo.

First-Time Ganpati Experience

Vyom, making his debut, shared, "I am from Delhi, and this is my very first time experiencing the Ganpati festival in Mumbai. Getting the chance to visit Andheri Cha Raja while promoting my debut film was a truly surreal experience. Ganpati Bappa has always been a symbol of new beginnings, and seeking his blessings today has filled me with positivity and hope. I wish audiences shower the same love on Mannu Kya Karegga? as they have already given to our music.”

Saachi Bindra expressed her emotions, saying, “This is my very first film, and starting this journey with Bappa’s blessings is an emotional moment for me. The energy at Andheri Cha Raja is incredible, and I pray that Mannu Kya Karegga? connects with people’s hearts the way it has connected with ours while making it.”

About Mannu Kya Karegga?

Directed by Sanjay Tripathy and produced by Sharad Mehra under Curious Eyes Cinema, Mannu Kya Karegga? aims to redefine the romantic musical genre. The film, stars Vyom and Saachi alongside veterans Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar. Its music album, featuring hits like “Humnava,” “Saiyaan,” and “Teri Yaadein,” has already won hearts, with “Humnava” setting a world record as 8,000 students danced to it together, highlighting the film’s strong youth appeal.

The film is slated to release nationwide on 12th September 2025.

