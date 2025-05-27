Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi And Saqib Saleem Team Up For Intense Crime Drama

New Delhi: Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Oberoi, and Saqib Saleem have come together for an intense, new crime thriller that has already gone on floors. The title and plot of the project remain tightly under wraps, but the trio was recently spotted filming in Bhopal. Sources reveal that the shoot will continue across multiple Indian locations through May and June.

The film, described as a gripping crime drama, promises to blend high-octane performances with a unique energy. Insiders close to the production say the chemistry between the three actors is electrifying and already creating buzz on set.

“It’s a dynamic combination. The actors are bonding really well and the scenes are crackling with intensity. Their camaraderie is translating into great performances,” said a source from the production team.

Though details remain confidential, the visuals and behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set have sparked curiosity among fans and cinephiles.

Manoj Bajpayee, last seen in Despatch, continues his streak in the crime genre. With over 70 films and numerous accolades, including three National Awards, his portfolio includes acclaimed projects like Satya, Shool, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, The Family Man, and Farzi.

Akshay Oberoi, known for his versatility, has appeared in a range of films including Piku, Gurgaon, Fighter, and series like The Test Case and Selection Day.

Saqib Saleem, who debuted with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, has carved a niche in both films and OTT content with standout roles in Race 3, 83, Rangbaaz, and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

With this trio at the helm, the upcoming project is poised to be one of the most anticipated crime dramas of the year.