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  • /Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta react to Tiger Shroff firing incident, raise concerns over safety

Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta react to Tiger Shroff firing incident, raise concerns over safety

Tiger Shroff firing incident: The court has granted the police custody of all three accused till October 31.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 09:54 AM IST
Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta react to Tiger Shroff firing incident, raise concerns over safety
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