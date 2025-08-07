Manoj Bajpayee & Jim Sarbh’s Inspector Zende Gets Release Date On Netflix – First Poster Unveiled

Mumbai: Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh-starrer ‘Inspector Zende,’ which is loosely inspired by a true story, is all set to premiere on September 5 on Netflix.

Starring Manoj as Inspector Madhukar Zende, and Jim Sarbh as the charming trickster and notorious “swimsuit killer” Carl Bhojraj, the film is directed and written by Chinmay D. Mandlekar.

Producer Om Raut shares, “Inspector Zende’s story is one that deserves to be seen, remembered and celebrated. A gripping chase that’s as entertaining as it is inspiring, and most essentially, it was my father’s dream to make a film on Inspector Zende.”

“Bringing this film to life with Netflix has been an incredible journey. Producer Jay Shewakramani adds, Netflix’s support for distinctive, true-spirited stories and their ability to take them to audiences across the world make them the perfect partner for this film.”

Raut added: “We’re excited for viewers to meet Inspector Zende, an unlikely hero with an unforgettable story.”

It also features Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak and Harish Dudhade in pivotal roles. Inspector Zende blends crime, comedy, and nostalgia — transporting you to a time when gut instinct trumped gadgets and relentless determination was a cop’s greatest weapon.

It tells the story of 1970’s and 1980’s Mumbai, when the infamous Swimsuit Killer breaks out of Tihar Jail. This is a ale of determination and sheer grit, which unfolds into an epic cat and mouse chase.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India shared: "Inspector Zende flips the classic cop-versus-criminal story on its head, deftly blending comedy and crime to deliver something truly unexpected. Inspired by true events, the film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Chinmay D. Mandlekar, who brings a grounded sense of place and perspective to the storytelling.”

“With Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh leading the charge, the film bursts with personality, supported by a versatile ensemble cast. At Netflix, we’re continually drawn to stories that celebrate heartland heroes and victories woven into the fabric of our culture and history."