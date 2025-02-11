Manoj Bajpayee Mentions Ranveer Allahbadia Couldn’t Handle Fame As He Reacts To His Controversy

Mumbai: Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has been facing immense backlash for his controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent. While social media continues to slam him, veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali have now weighed in on the matter, criticizing the nature of such content and calling out the lack of maturity in handling success.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Manoj Bajpayee shared his perspective on how young content creators like Ranveer handle fame. Without directly naming him, the Family Man actor pointed out that achieving success is easy, but maintaining it is the real challenge.

“Nowadays, everyone is getting success very quickly, but the real talent is to keep that success for long. That is the reason I say to the young generation—at least read newspapers,” Manoj stated.

His remark subtly hinted at the need for depth, awareness, and responsibility in content creation, something that many believe Ranveer failed to demonstrate.

Echoing similar thoughts, renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali also reacted to the controversy, stating that immaturity should not be taken seriously.

“Immature people should be taken seriously,” Imtiaz commented, seemingly referencing Ranveer’s offensive jokes. While his words may have been said in jest, they strongly implied that creators who lack depth and responsibility should not be given undue importance.

The backlash against Ranveer Allahbadia has been relentless, with accusations of insensitivity, plagiarism, and an overall lack of responsibility. While he has already issued an apology, the damage seems far from repaired.