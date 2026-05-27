Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ranveer Singh facing ban by FWICE over Don 3 exit

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's exit from 'Don 3' and the subsequent non-cooperation directive issued against him by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday expressed hope that the matter would be resolved soon.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari temple amid facing FWICE ban over Don 3, seeks divine blessings - In Pics

Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Governor', Bajpayee said members of the film fraternity are largely learning about the issue through social media and do not have complete clarity on the developments.

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"I must tell you one thing that all the people who are in this industry, they are only reading it on social media and we don't have detailed information about it. But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members is that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon," he said.

On Monday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 matter, claiming that the actor failed to respond to repeated requests to appear before the body and discuss the issue, despite being sent three reminders.

The decision came over a month after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar approached the federation with a complaint regarding Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, which was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing the actor as the new Don.

ALSO READ: ‘Ban him and workers suffer’: Sanjay Gupta questions FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit

According to FWICE's letter, "The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film," the letter read.

Shortly after the directive, Ranveer Singh responded through an official statement issued by his spokesperson, stating that the actor had chosen to maintain silence amid the ongoing discussions.

"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

It further added, "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead."

The spokesperson added that the actor has chosen to practice "restraint" in the Don 3 controversy. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," read the statement shared by the actor's spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the makers of Manoj Bajpayee's starrer 'Governor' unveiled the trailer of the film during an event in Mumbai. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film also stars Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in the lead roles.

The two-minute and fifty-four-second trailer showcases a pivotal chapter in India's economic history, when the nation was standing on the verge of bankruptcy in 1990. While being on the verge of bankruptcy, the trailer highlights the massive outrage among the public, leading to riots, protests, and civil war in the country.

Amidst this crisis, Bajpayee, being the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, takes a crucial step to save India from economic collapse. According to the makers, the film is inspired by true events.

Manoj Bajpayee shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. The film features lyrics by Javed Akhtar, with music composed by Amit Trivedi. Earlier, the makers of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' unveiled the teaser of the film, which is inspired by the events surrounding the country's financial crisis of the 1990s. Presented by Sunshine Pictures and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The movie is set to be released on 12th June 2026.