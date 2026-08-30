He further mentioned, “When I was in Delhi, I was 18, and I was trying to get into a bus from the front door because this was my first time. So, I didn't know the rules of the city. So, the driver looked at me, and shouted, ‘Aye Bihari board from the back gate’. So, he didn't know that I was from Bihar but actually I’m from Bihar. So, for him, every person who was doing that kind of a foolish mistake was from Bihar. I didn't mind it because first, he was right that I was from Bihar. Second, I was not wrong because I was new to the city and I was completely unfamiliar. But when I made friends with people from different states, we used to laugh at each other”.