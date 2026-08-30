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  • /Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Samay Raina's show controversy, says 'we should learn to laugh at ourselves'

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Samay Raina's show controversy, says 'we should learn to laugh at ourselves'

Commenting on India's Got Latent controversy, actor Manoj Bajpayee shared that lighthearted banter between mutual friends should not cause offence, emphasising that a healthy society must learn to laugh at itself while maintaining mutual respect.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Samay Raina's show controversy, says 'we should learn to laugh at ourselves'
Image Credit: IANS/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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