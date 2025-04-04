Advertisement
MANOJ KUMAR NET WORTH

Manoj Kumar Dies At 87 After Prolonged Illness: Look At Bharat Kumar's Net Worth In Crores, Top Films And Cause Of Death

Manoj Kumar's Death: He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, and has been under medical care since then.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2025, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Manoj Kumar Dies At 87 After Prolonged Illness: Look At Bharat Kumar's Net Worth In Crores, Top Films And Cause Of Death Pic Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: The revered actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, known as Bharat Kumar owing to many patriotic films in his body of work, breathed his last today at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites will be performed tomorrow at 11 am at Pawan Hans in front of Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle, reports ANI.

Manoj Kumar's Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Manoj Kumar's total property is estimated to be 20 million dollars (about Rs 170 crore). The actor delivered several Box Office blockbusters in his long movie career.  Throughout his illustrious career, Kumar received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, for his immense contributions to Indian cinema and arts. He also won seven Filmfare Awards across various categories.

Manoj Kumar's Top Patriotic Movies

Upkar (1967)
Purab Aur Paschim (1970)
Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)
Kranti (1981)... 
Hariyali Aur Raasta (1962)
Woh Kaun Thi? (1964)
Himalaya Ki God Mein (1965)... 
Shor (1972)
Aadmi (1968)
Clerk (1989)

Manoj Kumar's death has been attributed to cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction. Additionally, he had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months, which worsened his health.

His unmatched legacy continues with his illustrious body of work.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

