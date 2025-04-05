Mumbai: Veteran actor Raj Babbar mourned the demise of Manoj Kumar. He called for conferring India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna to the late actor.

Raj Babbar spoke with IANS at Pawan Hans, after Manoj Kumar was given a state farewell. He told IANS, “The film industry has lost a gem today. Manoj Kumar worked towards solidifying the dignity of India, paid respects to the freedom fighters of India through his work in cinema. A director, writer, and actor, who spoke about patriotism. He was very noble, and made a place for himself in the hearts of people through love”.

He further mentioned, “I remember, I was starting work on ‘Shaheed Uddham Singh’, and went to seek his blessings. I met him in Delhi, and told him that I’m making this film, and I’ll need you. I said, ‘People immediately think of you when they think of our great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, you’re the face of Bhagay Singh (in cinema)’. He gave me his blessings, as I told him that he has inspired me to make this film. He told me one thing, ‘Raj, you will do very good’. When I showed him the rough cut, he loved it, and also advised us to make small changes in the editing”. “There’s no doubt that Manoj Kumar has worked towards building the nation through his work in cinema. He deserves to be feted with Bharat Ratna”, he added.

The last rites of Manoj Kumar were held in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai. His mortal remains were brought from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute to his residence in Goswami towers at 10:00 am on Saturday, and the final rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium.

Visuals from his residence showed family members and staff arranging floral decorations, while an ambulance adorned with tri-colour flowers, symbolising the national flag, carried his mortal remains. The friends and family of the actor attended his last rites as he was given a state funeral.

He was given the Guard of Honour during his last rites. Members of the film fraternity like Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, their sons Abhishek Bachchan, and Arbaaz Khan attended the funeral. Other members of the fraternity included Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Vindu Dara Singh, Anu Malik and Dheeraj Kumar were also present.