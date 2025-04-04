Manoj Kumar Passes Away At 87; Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow

Mumbai: The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of legendary actor, director, and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who passed away at the age of 87.

Kumar, affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his portrayal of patriotic characters, breathed his last at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Kumar's son, Kunal Goswami, confirmed that his last rites will be performed tomorrow at 11 am at Pawan Hans in front of Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle.

Speaking to the media, Kunal also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his heartfelt tweet, saying, "I thank PM Narendra Modi for his tweet... Be it Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, or Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, these movies are still relevant today. The issues he raised are still relevant today whether in the Parliament or in the society..."

Manoj Kumar's cousin, Manish R Goswami, described him as "a true countryman, a true Indian" who made most of his films about the country.

Goswami also mentioned that PM Modi and Manoj Kumar had an old relationship, having met during the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and also when PM Modi came to Mumbai.

In a heartfelt message on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow, writing, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Kumar's death was attributed to cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction. Additionally, he had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months, which worsened his health.

He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, and has been under medical care since then.

Throughout his illustrious career, Kumar received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, for his immense contributions to Indian cinema and arts.

He also won seven Filmfare Awards across various categories.

Kumar's legacy extends far beyond his cinematic achievements. His films celebrated core values such as patriotism, integrity, and national unity, resonating deeply with audiences across generations.

Even today, his works continue to inspire filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles alike.