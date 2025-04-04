Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Old Friend Prem Chopra, Dharmendra And Other Celebs Visit His Home To Bid Final Goodbye
Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 at 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
New Delhi: Legendary actor Manoj Kumar passed away at 87. He breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
The veteran actor died at around 4:03 am on April 4, 2025, as per ANI reports.
As the actor breathed his last, many B-town celebrities paid a visit to his Juhu residence to bid a final goodbye.
Actor and former Member of the Lok Sabha, Dharmendra who starred alongside the legendary actor, Manoj Kumar in the film Shaadi, 1962 visits his house to mourn his demise.
Film director and writer Farah Khan and Sajid Khan also visited the actor's residence to offer condolences.
Old friend Prem Chopra was also seen entering the residence wearing crutches assisted by others.
Actress Raveena Tandon who considers Manoj Kumar a father like figure also arrived at his residence to pay her respects.
PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmuru and other political leaders took to their social media account mourning the loss.
Manoj Kumar's death cause was attributed to cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction. Additionally, he had also been struggling with decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months, which contributed to his deteriorating health. He had been under medical care since February 2025.
