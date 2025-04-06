Manoj Kumar Prayer Meet: Farhan Akhtar, Rakesh Roshan, Prem Chopra And Other B-Town Celebrities Pay Their Respects

New Delhi: Legendary Actor and Director Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 due to cardiogenic shock following an acute myocardial infarction. The Actor had also been struggling with decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months, which contributed to his deteriorating health.

The death of the veteran actor had left the film fraternity and fans in shock across the country. The 'Shaheed' actor was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute, with tributes pouring in from political leaders and the film industry.

Today a prayer meeting for the actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar was held in his memory. The gathering which took place at the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Mumbai, between 4 pm and 6 pm saw many well-known celebrities from the industry.

Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan and his wife arrived at the prayer meeting together to pay their respects to the late actor.

Actor and Director Farhan Akhtar was also seen at Manoj Kumar’s prayer meeting arriving with his family.

Singer Sonu Nigam attended the event to remember 'Kranti' actor's lasting legacy and celebrate his life and contributions.

Other B-wood celebrities reaching the venue were Anu Malik, Manoj Kumar's old friend Prem Chopra, and David Dhawan.

Indian actors Shekhar Suman, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Esha Deol were also the ones seen attending Manoj Kumar's prayer meeting.