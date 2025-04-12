Manoj Kumar’s Ashes Immersed In Ganga At Haridwar With Full Vedic Honors

Haridwar: The ashes of legendary Indian film actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar were immersed in the sacred Ganges River on Saturday morning at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar in a solemn ceremony attended by close family members.

The immersion, held at the Brahma Kund, was carried out with full Vedic rites, with chants echoing along the riverbanks.

Kumar's sons, Kunal and Vishal Goswami, along with other relatives, participated in the ritual led by the family's priest.

Kunal Goswami, speaking after the ceremony, said, "The ashes have been immersed in the Ganges, and we pray for the peace of his soul through the blessings of Mother Ganga."

Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), passed away on April 4 at the age of 87 after a prolonged illness.

He breathed his last at 4:03 am at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his iconic portrayals of patriotism in films such as 'Upkar', 'Purab Aur Paschim', and 'Shaheed', Kumar was a prominent figure in Indian cinema throughout the 1960s and 70s.

He was also an accomplished director and producer, with his debut directorial 'Upkar' winning the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film in 1967.

Other directorial hits included 'Purab Aur Paschim' (1970) and 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' (1974), both critically and commercially successful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter addressed to Kumar's wife, Shashi Goswami, expressed deep sorrow at the veteran actor's demise.

"The legendary actor and filmmaker showcased the pride of India in a powerful way through his films," the PM wrote, adding, "His work will continue to inspire generations to work for the country and society."

Manoj Kumar was cremated with state honours at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on April 5.

The funeral saw the attendance of several Bollywood dignitaries, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, and Arbaaz Khan.